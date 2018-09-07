हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway to get Human Rights award

Actress Anne Hathaway will be honoured with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) National Equality Award here on September 15.

Anne Hathaway to get Human Rights award
Photo courtesy: Youtube grab

Washington: Actress Anne Hathaway will be honoured with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) National Equality Award here on September 15.

The "Bride Wars" actress will receive the award for her humanitarian work that she has done for the society, especially with women and the LGBTQ community, reports variety.com.

Acknowledging Hathaway`s contribution for the society, HRC President Chad Griffin said: "Through her incredible talent and bold activism, Anne Hathaway uses her global platform to stand up for the LGBTQ community.

"From speaking out against discriminatory legislation targeting the LGBTQ community to her leadership on workplace equality for women, Anne is making a real difference in the lives of countless people around the globe."

Earlier this year, Hathaway was also appointed as UN Women`s Global Ambassador, where her work involves supporting women's equality in the workplace. 

Tags:
Anne HathawayBride WarsAnne Hathaway award

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close