हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor shares childhood picture with brother Arjun Kapoor—See inside

Anshula posted a childhood picture of her and Arjun Kapoor where they share the frame with their mother, Late Mona Shourie Kapoor.

Anshula Kapoor shares childhood picture with brother Arjun Kapoor—See inside
Pic Courtesy: File Photo

Anshula Kapoor, daughter of Producer Boney Kapoor, posted a heartwarming picture with her brother Arjun Kapoor on her Instagram handle. Both Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor. 

Anshula posted a childhood picture of her and Arjun Kapoor where they share the frame with their mother, Late Mona Shourie Kapoor. The picture happens to be taken somewhere in Disneyland. Anshula put up a sweet caption and called her brother and mother her favourites. Here is what the post looks like:

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula have two half-sisters, who are Late actress Sridevi's daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi recently made her debut with Karan Johar's 'Dhadak' and was much appreciated for her performance in the film.

Arjun is a very doting and caring brother and has reportedly said that he would marry after his sisters, Rhea Kapoor (Anil Kapoor's daughter) and Anshula Kapoor.

The actor has done films like 'Ishaqzaade', 'Ki and Ka' and many more. Arjun will next be seen in 'Namaste England', opposite Parineeti Chopra. The movie is directed and co-produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and is all set release on October 19 this year. 

Tags:
Arjun KapoorAnshula KapoorArjun Kapoor moviesArjun Kapoor lifeArjun Kapoor Anshula Kapoor

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close