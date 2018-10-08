हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anshula Kapoor showers love on sister Janhvi Kapoor with this cute selfie — Check out

Anshula Kapoor took to Instagram to share an adorable selfie with sister Janhvi. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: It seems like Janhvi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor can't get enough of each other. And the girls do not shy away from displaying it on the social media. In fact, their sibling love and admiration often find a place in their Instagram posts. 

Anshula, who is known to be very active on Instagram, shared an adorable selfie with her half-sister Janhvi in which they are all smiles with the cat-ears filter for the camera. 

In the pics, Anshula is seen in a simple white shirt with her hair neatly tied up whereas Janhvi is seen in a neon green top with her hair styled in two plaits. Anshula captioned the photo as, "Feeling the feels for this. today!! #TheAxeOilToMyHeadache #GlitterToMyGlue #ILY."

Take a look at the photo: 

Janhvi Kapoor Anshula Kapoor

Janhvi and her younger sister Khushi Kapoor got very close to their half-sibling Arjun Kapoor and Anshula after the sudden demise of their mother and veteran actress Sridevi. In fact, Arjun and Anshula stood by the young girls as strong pillars at the time of the crisis. Gradually, the bond between the Kapoor children became so strong that they have been totally inseparable till date. 

Janhvi was launched by Karan Johar earlier this year in the official Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat'. The film was directed by Shashank Khaitan. The young girl has bagged another KJo film titled 'Takht' and it is one of the biggest films because it has Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor on board.

She will be making her 'Koffee with Karan' debut with her elder brother Arjun Kapoor. 

