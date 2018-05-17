Anupam Kher gets scolded by mother; video is too cute to miss—Watch

New Delhi: Veteran actor and Chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India, Anupam Kher is an avid social media user. His time to time Twitter posts keep his fans updated about his life.

Kher recently took to Twitter and shared an adorable video of his mother, scolding him. The actor explains in the Twitter post that he simply asked her a question which was when had she applied scent (perfume) for the first time. The actor then got a 'well-deserved thrashing' and the video is undoubtedly one of the cutest things on the internet today. Mothers are mothers after all! (Awww)

The video was captioned as-

" She is BACK. . I did the biggest blunder by asking Mom, when was the first time she used scent (perfume)? Hence got the well deserved thrashing. She gave me lessons in her family history & who she really is? Watch it for yourself & Enjoy.#DulariRocks #MomsAreTheBest"

Here is Kher's Twitter post:

She is BACK. . I did the biggest blunder by asking Mom, when was the first time she used scent (perfume)? Hence got the well deserved thrashing. She gave me lessons in her family history & who she really is? Watch it for yourself & Enjoy.#DulariRocks #MomsAreTheBest pic.twitter.com/ORVZLTSbKM — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 17, 2018

Well, for a mother a child will always be the same! This video justifies this popular saying aptly.

On the work front, the veteran actor will next be seen in the film 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. He will essay the role of former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh. Anupam Kher's first look as Manmohan Singh left everyone spellbound and a video from the sets of the film in London went viral.

The movie is slated to release on December 21.