Anupam Kher hopes to create awareness on relevant social issues

Mumbai: Actor Anupam Kher says it is very important to reach out to people and create awareness on relevant social issues.

"It is important to reach out to people and create awareness on socially relevant causes. In my career across 34 years, I have supported various campaigns," Anupam said in a statement to IANS.

The actor has been recently invited as the chief guest and speaker at the Cancer Patients Aid Association here on Wednesday ahead of World No Tobacco Day, which is observed on May 31. He is happy to raise awareness about the same.

"It is our responsibility to our country and to the world. This is not about just being anti-tobacco, it is about being pro-life," he added.

At the event, Anupam would hand over voice prosthesis to cancer patients and he will also felicitate the transgender patients who have given up tobacco.

On the work front, the actor will soon be seen in an upcoming medical drama titled "New Amsterdam".