हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher 'panicked' after losing Twitter followers

Veteran actor Anupam Kher says he was panicked and questioned his eyesight after losing 130,000 followers on Twitter.

Anupam Kher &#039;panicked&#039; after losing Twitter followers

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher says he was panicked and questioned his eyesight after losing 130,000 followers on Twitter.

Anupam on Saturday tweeted: "Losing almost 130,000 followers on Twitter had its initial side effects. Panic, memory loss, disbelief, anxiety, questioning my eyesight. Even though I was explained patiently that it is part of cleaning up policy. But I felt like they expelled me from their wealth."

Twitter decided to sanitise the platform by removing inactive and locked accounts. So, a lot of popular names from the film industry ended up with reduced followers.

Twitter earlier this week announced it will remove locked accounts -- which are disabled owing to suspicious activity -- from follower counts across profiles globally. The locked accounts are different from spam or bots and in most cases, these accounts were created by real people.

Other big names, who lost their followers on Twitter, include Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, among other film celebrities as a result of the 'sanitisation' of the micro-blogging platform.

The micro-blogging platform was yet to come up with an official statement on this.

Tags:
Anupam KherAmitabh BachchanSalman Khan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close