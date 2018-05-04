Anupam Kher posts an adorable video of 'Bride-to-be' Sonam Kapoor-Watch

New Delhi: This is no secret that in a few days actress Sonam Kapoor will take her wedding vows with London-based businessman Anand Ahuja. Anupam Kher, who is a close friend of Anil Kapoor, shared a video of the bride-to-be Sonam Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher wrote, "Bride to be. My dearest darling @sonamkapoor. Choti si bachchi dekhte dekhte badi ho gayi."

In the video, Anupam is heard congratulating Sonam for her wedding in advance.

The Kapoor mansion has been decorated beautifully for Sonam's D-day and the paparazzi has already installed themselves outside her house in Mumbai to capture all the activities.

Recently, Sonam's producer-sister Rhea shared an Insta story in which Arjun Kapoor talks about watching the live 'Veere Di Wedding' while the bride-to-be turns a deaf ear to her cousin who also recites a line from her latest song 'Hor Das Kinniyan Tareefan Chahida Tennu?'

A few days ago, the Kapoor and Ahuja family issued a joint statement confirming the marriage of the two on May 8, 2018.

The statement read, "The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam & Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives."

Sonam and Anand's wedding will be an intimate affair with only close friends and relatives in attendance.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor's mega project 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to hit the theatres on June 1. The film also stars iconic actress Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. It has been helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.