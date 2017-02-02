Anupam Kher praises Dev Patel's 'Lion', calls it brilliant

New Delhi: Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher's love for international cinema is known to the world now. The 61-year-old star on Wednesday watched Hollywood sensation Dev Patel's latest movie 'Lion' and he was all praises about the film.

The 'Saaransh' actor also lauded child artiste Sunny Pawar's performance in the flick.

"Just watched Dev Patel's LION. It is BRILLIANT. So moving & compassionate. Sunny Pawar's face haunts you. Thank you #MAMIpresents," Anupam tweeted.

'Lion', based on Saroo Brierley's best-selling autobiography "A Long Way Home", is a true story about an Indian boy who falls asleep on a train only to wake up and realise he is miles away from home in a strange land where he does not speak the language.

He experiences many challenges before getting adopted by a couple in Australia. Years later, he sets out to find his lost family.

Just watched Dev Patel's LION. It is BRILLIANT. So moving & compassionate. Sunny Pawar's face haunts you. Thank you #MAMIpresents pic.twitter.com/UmbDleOqtG — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) February 1, 2017

Dev has received Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar nomination for the film.

(With IANS inputs)