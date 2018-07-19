Anupam Kher travels in metro for first time

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher travelled in the metro for the first time and described it as a great experience.

Anupam on Tuesday took to Twitter, where he shared a few photographs from the metro and captioned it: "Thanks to the horrible traffic at Saki Naka, Mumbai... had a great experience travelling by Metro for the first time ever. Loved the experience and the people in it. Jai Ho.

On the work front, Anupam will next be seen in "The Accidental Prime Minister".

The film is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, a former media advisor to Manmohan Singh. Akshaye Khanna features as Baru, and Divya Seth Shah plays Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur in the movie.

It is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer.

The script of "The Accidental Prime Minister", produced by Bohra Bros, is written by Mayank Tewari. It is slated to release on December 21.

