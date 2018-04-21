Anupam Kher wraps up UK schedule for 'The Accidental Prime Minister'

New Delhi: Actor Anupam Kher, who essays the character of former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh in his political drama 'The Accidental Prime Minister', has wrapped up the London for his film.

Anupam on Friday night shared on Instagram a video of himself walking in a park.

He wrote: "Schedule wrap for 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. This place played a very important role for me to focus and internalise. Next schedule in India."

Anupam Kher's first look as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the film 'The Accidental Prime Minister' had left people spellbound. Earlier, a video was shared by Kher in which we can see the veteran actor getting off the stairs and walking à la Manmohan Singh. Wearing a sky blue turban, Kher looks dapper in a white Kurta-Pyjama teamed up with a navy blue koti.

Kher took to Twitter to share the video after he found it all over on social media. He wrote: "This clip was sent to me by various people. So someone captured it & posted it while I was rehearsing. It is from our shoot of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister in UK. So instead of you finding it on various platforms, I am happy to share it with you all myself. #PowerOfSocialMedia (sic)."

German-born actor Suzanne Bernert has been roped in to play Sonia Gandhi in this most-awaited political drama.

Based on Sanjay Maru's book by the same name, the film stars Anupam Kher as the former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh. The author Sanjay Maru's character would be essayed by Akshay Khanna and Ahana Kumra of 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' fame will play the character of Priyanka Gandhi.

The movie is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer and also features Akshaye Khanna as Baru.

The script of the film, produced by Bohra Bros, is written by Mayank Tewari. It is slated to release on December 21.

(With inputs from IANS)