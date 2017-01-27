Anuradha Paudwal reacts to Padma Shri award win
New Delhi: Devotional singer Anuradha Paudwal, who was recently named among the winners of the latest Padma awards, feels good that musicians are being honoured. The 64-year-old vocalist stated that is extremely happy about the same.
"I am very grateful. It is a wonderful honour to get from the Government of India. I have been singing devotional songs to Mata Rani for so long and I feel the honour is the 'prasad' for all my hard work. I am extremely happy. It is a beautiful honour," Paudwal told PTI.
The singer says she is thankful to her audience, who have always supported her throughout her 45-year career. She added, "I would like to thank the audience because they have always been supportive of my work throughout my 45-year career. I would like to thank my family, my elders and all the teachers."
For the record, Anuradha has also lent her voice to Bollywood films like 'Aashiqui', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Saajan' and 'Dil'. Earlier, she was honoured with D Litt degree by the DY Patil University.
Noted singer KJ Yesudas, Grammy-winning musician Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and Kailash Kher have made it to the prestigious Padma list this year.
(With PTI inputs)
