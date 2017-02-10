Anuradha Paudwal to extend financial help to martyred soldiers' kin

Mumbai: Noted playback singer Anuradha Paudwal has decided to extend financial support to the families of five martyred soldiers.

The singer, through Suryodaya Foundation which she is a part of, is planning to give Rs 50,000 to the families on February 18, when she will be felicitated by Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao for her outstanding contribution in the field of music and social service.

"We are going to felicitate five families of martyrs and give Rs 50,000 per family. This is a small step from our side but we want to extend our support, in whatever way we can," Anuradha told PTI.

Apart from this, the 64-year-old singer, who recently got the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, hopes that the government comes up with a scheme where there is reservation for army children.

"There are a few things I want to do for the army. One is to request that all the universities should have some reservation for army children. They give up their lives for people who they have never met," she said.

"At least they should feel their families are cared for. The government has issued full support for them but there is no co-ordination. There has to be a bridge," she said.

For this, Anuradha met some retired Army personnel and discussed the idea, which, she says, was welcomed by the veterans.

The "Aashiqui" singer is involved in other social issues also, including in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district where she says she is working to solve issues of electricity and malnutrition.

"People who have achieved something in life are realising that we need to do something. Celebrities should come forward for causes like these and good thing is they do. Times are changing. We all must contribute something," she said.

Paudwal, 64, is a National award-winning singer, who has sung in Bollywood movies like "Aashiqui", "Ram Lakhan", "Saajan" and "Dil", besides having an array of devotional songs, bhajans, mantras, & stotras to her credit.