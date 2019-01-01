Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's New Year wish is too cute to miss—Pic

New Delhi: Bollywood's power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed 2019 in Australia. Virat shared pictures from the couple's dreamy holiday which made us all want to pack our bags and leave! Now, Anushka has shared yet another dreamy picture with her husband along with a note extending New Year wishes to all.

Check out the pic here:

The caption is, “ Hope you all wake up to the new year filled with hope , peace and compassion ... May we all strive to be kinder to one another and illuminate the light and beauty that resides within .. A very happy new year from us to you”

Adorable right? The two look straight out of a fairytale in the simple yet heartwarming pic!

On December 11, 2018, Anushka tied the knot with Indian cricket team captain Virat and their weddings pictures and videos were all over the internet.

The couple had never really opened up about their relationship status prior to their wedding and when the two shared their wedding pics, people couldn't stop gushing over the two. 'Virushka' looked like a match made in heaven at the wedding that took place at Tuscany, Italy.

After the 'Virushka' wedding, there was a wedding boom in Bollywood. Actress Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with longtime beau Anand Ahuja in May 2018. Then. actress Neha Dhupia surprised us all with her wedding to actor Angad Bedi in the same month.

In November 2018, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot at the picturesque locale of Lake Como, Italy. And how can we forget a wedding that Bollywood, as well as Hollywood, looked forward to, that of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas! The couple exchanged vows as per a Christain ceremony on December 1 and solemnized their wedding as per Hindu tradition the next day.

Here's wishing 'Virushka' and all the newly-wedded couples a very Happy New Year!