Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone take up the fitness challenge-Watch

New Delhi: The fitness challenge initiated by the I&B Minister Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has gone viral on social media. Public figures are taking to their social media handles to share their fitness video. The latest ones to join the bandwagon are Bollywood stunners Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone.

Anushka Sharma was challenged by her darling husband Virat Kohli, who also nominated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the challenge.

Accepting the challenge, Anushka shared a gym video on Twitter and captioned it, "I accept your challenge @imVKohli. Here’s my video for the #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge. I’d like to nominate my friends, @DipikaPallikal and @Varun_dvn Great initiative @Ra_THORe sir! #ComeOutAndPlay."

Taking the challenge forward, Anushka further nominated her 'Sui Dhaaga' co-star Varun Dhawan and ace squash player Dipika Pallikal.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, was tagged by ace badminton player PV Sindhu, completed the challenge and posted her fitness video on Instagram. She wrote, "I am extremely passionate about fitness...and my new obsession...running!Thank You @pvsindhu1 ! I challenge @mithaliraj @ranirampal4 @aditigolf

#HumFitTohIndiaFit."

\ A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 23, 2018 at 9:24am PDT

Saina Nehwal too posted a video that showed her lifting weights. She thanked Rathore for nominating her by tweeting: "Thank u so much @Ra_THORe sir for challenging me ..#HumFitTohIndiaFit Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video and I challenge @RanaDaggubati @Pvsindhu1 and @GautamGambhir (sic)."