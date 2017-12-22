Anushka Sharma features on Forbes India Celeb 100 list! See pic

New Delhi: The prestigious Forbes magazine is out with its India Celebrity 100 list and superstar Salman Khan has topped it this time. Following him is king of romance Shah Rukh Khan.

Much in news for her wedding of the year, Anushka Sharma has made it to the list a second time. She took to Twitter and expressed her excitement over the news.

Here's the complete list of celebrities with their earnings:

1. Salman Khan 232.83 51

2. Shah Rukh Khan 170.50 52

3. Virat Kohli 100.72 29

4. Akshay Kumar 98.25 50

5. Sachin Tendulkar 82.50 44

6. Aamir Khan 68.75 52

7. Priyanka Chopra 68 35

8. MS Dhoni 63.77 36

9. Hrithik Roshan 63.12 43

10. Ranveer Singh 62.63 32

11. Deepika Padukone 59.45 31

12. A. R. Rahman 57.63 50

13. P. V. Sindhu 57.25 22

14. Ranbir Kapoor 55.33 35

15. S. S. Rajamouli 55 44

16. Ajay Devgn 48.83 48

17. Arijit Singh 48.67 30

18. Kapil Sharma 48 36

19. Varun Dhawan 43.50 30

20. Amitabh Bachchan 40 75

21. Alia Bhatt 39.88 24

22. Prabhas 36.25 38

23. Ravichandran Ashwin 34.67 31

24. Ravindra Jadeja 34.58 29

25. Suriya 3 4 42

26. Kangana Ranaut 32 30

27. Ajith Kumar 31.75 46

28. Salim-Sulaiman 31.05 42, 45

29. Saina Nehwal 31 27

30. Rohit Sharma 30.82 30

31. Vijay 29 43

32. Anushka Sharma 28.25 29

33. Pritam 25.69 46

34. Sanjeev Kapoor 24.85 53

35. Badshah 23.14 32

36. Rana Daggubati 22 33

37. Mahesh Babu 19.63 42

38. Mika Singh 18.59 40

39. Jayam Ravi 18 37

40. Sonu Nigam 17.35 44

41. Sunidhi Chauhan 16.17 34

42. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy 16 50, 54, NA

43. Shikhar Dhawan 15.94 32

44. Shahid Kapoor 15.88 36

45. Sonakshi Sinha 15.13 30

46. Nawazuddin Siddiqui 15.10 43

47. Kabir Khan 15 46

47. Kareena Kapoor Khan 15 37

49. All India Bakchod 14.95 Tanmay Bhat- 30, Ashish Shakya -30, Gursimran Khamba- 27, Rohan Joshi- 29

50. David Dhawan 14.75 62

51. Irrfan Khan 14.38 50

52. Karan Johar 14.13 45

52. John Abraham 14.13 44

54. Vijay Sethupathi 14.08 39

55. Sonam Kapoor 14 32

56. Katrina Kaif 13.83 34

57. Jacqueline Fernandez 13.63 32

58. Kajol 13.38 43

59. Diljit Dosanjh 13.36 33

60. Milan Lutharia 12.67 49

61. Imtiaz Ali 12.50 46

61. Sushant Singh Rajput 12.50 31

63. Anirban Lahiri 12.44 30

64. Neha Kakkar 12.21 29

65. Saif Ali Khan 12.17 47

66. Tiger Shroff 11.94 27

67. Farhan Akhtar 11.92 43

68. Yuvraj Singh 11.60 36

69. Pawan Kalyan 11.33 46

70. Dhanush 11.25 34

70. Vishal Bhardwaj 11.25 52

72. Parineeti Chopra 11.19 29

73. Mohanlal 11.03 57

74. Arjun Kapoor 10.83 32

75. Vir Das 9.95 38

76. Shraddha Kapoor 9.88 30

77. Sunil Grover 9.83 40

78. Sidharth Malhotra 9.31 32

79. Dulquer Salman 9.28 31

80. Anurag Basu 8.35 43

81. Allu Arjun 7.74 34

82. Chetan Bhagat 7.15 43

83. Kidambi Srikanth 6.13 24

84. Amish Tripathi 5.88 43

85. Ajinkya Rahane 5.56 29

86. Cheteshwar Pujara 5.48 29

87. Murali Vijay 4.20 33

88. Ali Asgar 4.19 51

89. KL Rahul 4.04 25

90. Umesh Yadav 3.94 30

91. Shabir Alhuwalia 3.49 38

92. Sugandha Mishra 3.39 29

93. Bharti Singh 3.25 33

94. Hardik Pandya 3.04 24

95. Karan Patel 2.95 34

96. Divyanka Tripathi 2.92 33

97. Krushna Abhishek 2.90 34

98. Sania Mirza 2.80 31

99. Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2.53 27

100. Sunil Chhetri 2.30 33

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. The two recently hosted a grand reception in New Delhi and one more gala affair awaits the celebrities on the 26th of the same month.