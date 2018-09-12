Anushka Sharma makes her 'Sui Dhaaga' meme face again, video goes viral—Watch

New Delhi: The internet can be a really fun place at times. No sooner does a clip or a poster becomes a meme followed by a flood of comments on the social media making it into a viral content. Well, something similar happened with Anushka Sharma.

The actress's upcoming venture 'Sui Dhaaga' trailer was unveiled and in no time, one of the expressions caught up the fancy of meme makers. The picture of Anushka sitting and crying made it to some of the hilarious jokes and memes.

Recently, the actress along with her 'Sui Dhaaga' co-star Varun Dhawan was promoting the movie on reality show 'Indian Idol 10' and that's when she again made that funny meme face.

Several fan clubs and Instagram users have shared it on social media platforms. Check out the video here:

The film is directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma for Yash Raj Films (YRF). The film is shot majorly in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. The film is reportedly based on Make in India campaign launched by the Indian government in 2014, which was aimed at promoting the country's indigenous textile industries.

The details of the project have been kept under wraps making fans eager to know more about this drama. 'Sui Dhaaga' is set to hit the screens on September 28, 2018.