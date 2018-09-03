हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma misses hubby Virat Kohli during 'Sui Dhaaga' promotions, video goes viral—Watch

The film is directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma for Yash Raj Films (YRF). 

Anushka Sharma misses hubby Virat Kohli during &#039;Sui Dhaaga&#039; promotions, video goes viral—Watch

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma make for a dreamy couple and their chemistry is too cute for words. The gorgeous couple had a fairytale wedding on December 11, 2017, in Tuscany, Italy. Only family and close friends were seen in attendance, followed by two lavish receptions in Delhi and Mumbai respectively.

The actress will next be seen in 'Sui Dhaaga: Made in India' starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The actors are these days busy promoting the venture in different cities. One of the Twitter users shared a video on the micro-blogging site where Anushka is busy promoting the film while the audience cheers loudly shouting Virat's name.

You can't escape the blush on her face. She says, “Jee haan haan.. Sabko unse (@imVkohli) prem hai, Mujhe bhi hai... Sabko unki yaad aa rahi hai, mujhe bhi aa rahi hai...” @AnushkaSharma #Virushka.”

The film is directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma for Yash Raj Films (YRF). The film is shot majorly in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. The film is reportedly based on Make in India campaign launched by the Indian government in 2014, which was aimed at promoting the country's indigenous textile industries.

The details of the project have been kept under wraps making fans eager to know more about this drama. 'Sui Dhaaga' is set to hit the screens on September 28, 2018.

 

Anushka SharmaVirat KohliVirushkaSui Dhaagasui dhaaga promotionsBollywood

