हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma nails her airport look in this orange outfit like a pro — Pics inside

The actress was clicked at the Mumbai airport on Sunday as she was leaving for the national capital to promote her upcoming film 'Zero'.

Anushka Sharma nails her airport look in this orange outfit like a pro — Pics inside
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Anushka Sharma was on Sunday clicked at the Mumbai airport as she left for the national capital to promote her upcoming film 'Zero'. 

The actress wore an orange top which she paired with matching flared pants. She had her hair tied into a ponytail and big loops aced her look. Overall, she lept it simple yet nailed the airport look. Anushka is known for her effortless styling and she is also a proud owner of her clothing brand 'Nush'. 

Take a look at her photos from the airport here:

(Photo Gallery: Yogen Shah)

Anushka recently returned from Australia with husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli after celebrating her first wedding anniversary.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Aanand L Rai's ambitious project 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. The trailer of the film was released only recently and it has created a rage among the audience. The film also stars Katrina Kaif in a pivotal role. The trio was earlier seen in late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's last movie 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'. 

Her last release 'Sui Dhaaga: Made In India' with Varun Dhawan did good business at the Box Office and was liked by the fans. She also earned acclaimed for her work in 'Pari' and 'Sanju'. 

Tags:
Anushka SharmaVirat KohlAnushka Sharma filmsAnushka Sharma Bollywoodanushka sharma zeroShah Rukh Khan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close