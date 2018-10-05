हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anushka Sharma on nepotism: Can't blame the star kids

It all began when Kangana Ranaut called Karan Johar the 'flagbearer of nepotism'

New Delhi: The debate about nepotism is something that has been going on for quite some time now. It all began when Kangana Ranaut called Karan Johar the 'flagbearer of nepotism' on Koffee with Karan. Since then, almost every B-towner has been asked about his/her views on nepotism. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, actress Anushka Sharma was asked about the same.

HT quotes Anushka as saying, “There are always pros and cons in everything and every situation you are in,..Yes, there’s a lot of hype around star kids, while we, coming from the outside, are the underdogs. We don’t have, I’d say, that much pressure to perform well. Yes, the opportunities might be more for them, but at the same time, there are pros and cons to everyone’s lives.”

She further added, "When I’m working with a star kid or non-star kid, I’m not thinking that the other person is working any less. Also, I feel you can’t blame actors for [nepotism]. You can, maybe, blame the people who are responsible for nepotism, but you can’t blame actors or star kids for it. At the end of the day, all that people want is the acknowledgement that yes, there’s a sense [that nepotism exists], but I think beyond that it’s just a useless conversation.” 

Anushka's latest release 'Sui Dhaaga' has left everyone impressed. The film stars Varun Dhawan opposite Anushka and both actors have ditched their usual glamorous avatars and donned simple looks for the film. In order to promote the film, days before its release, the 'Sui Dhaaga' challenge had become a trend on the internet. The aim was simple, to put a thread in the eye of a needle! Various Bollywood celebs took up the challenge and the results were hilarious indeed.

Anushka will also be seen in Anand L Rai's 'Zero'. She will reunite with her 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' co-stars, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan for the film. 

