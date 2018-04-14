Anushka Sharma returns home after attending cheering for Virat Kohli at Bangalore — See pics

Actress Anushka Sharma, who was recently in Bengaluru, to cheer for her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli and his team for the T20 match, was snapped on Saturday the airport.

After spending time with her husband, the actress arrived back at her city when she was clicked by the shutterbugs. She looked beautiful in a multi-colored sheer outfit which she teamed with peach-pink coloured sneakers.

Check out her photos here:

In spite of their hectic schedule, the couple makes it a point to spend some quality time with each other whenever they get a chance. The videos and pictures of Virat and Anushka in Bengaluru ahead of the match had gone viral on the internet.

In the videos, the couple is spotted exiting a restaurant.

On the work front, Anushka is busy shooting for Sharat Katariya's 'Sui Dhaaga' along with Varun Dhawan and 'Zero' opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Apart from shooting for these films, Anushka is also planning to take production banner ahead and is planning to announce three new projects from her production house.

As per a DNA report, Anushka and her brother-cum-business partner Karnesh Sharma have been going through various scripts for some time now. They have reportedly finalised three scripts which belong to diverse genres.