Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma spotted visiting skin clinic in Bandra – See photos

Actress Anushka Sharma, who has been shooting for her upcoming film titled 'Sui Dhaaga: Made In India', was on Saturday spotted visiting a skin clinic in Bandra. 

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

The actress appeared in a serious mood and was not in a mood to get clicked by the paps. Anushka was dressed up casually and looked stylish in chequered pants, white tee and cropped denim shirt. 

Check out her photos here: 

Recently, a complaint was filed by an activist Gaurav Gulati against actress Anushka Sharma and her 'Sanju' co-star Ranbir Kapoor for making derogatory remarks against sex workers in the film. 

"The complaints want to draw your kind notice towards the outrageous and cheap dialogues being used in the upcoming movie, namely, Sanju by the Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma," the letter stated, ANI reports.

In one of the scenes in the film, Anushka, who plays a filmmaker in 'Sanju' asks Ranbir how many girlfriends and affairs he's had to which he replies saying, 350 and 308, without counting the sex workers. 

"All the dialogues used in the trailer are not only outrageous and anti-women but also shows low mindset of the movie makers towards the women fraternity," it added.

Only recently, another complaint was filed by a man named Arhan Singh against the actress and her husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli for schooling him for littering on the streets of Mumbai. 

Arhaan shared the news via a text message that read, "Hi. My legal advisors have sent a notice to Mr. Virat Kohli and Mrs. Anushka Sharma Kohli. As the ball is in their court, no comments now..as in all fairness I should await their response." The couple is yet to respond to the legal notice. 

