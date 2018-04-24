Anushka Sharma spotted wearing hubby Virat Kohli's tank top at the airport—Photos

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had a dreamy fairytale wedding last year in December at Tuscany, Italy. The couple kept it a hush-hush affair with just family and close friends in attendance. Their wedding news sent a strong wave of happiness across the nation and Virushka fans were ecstatic over it.

Time and again, the duo has defined how to nurture a perfect relationship. Both have stood the test of time and backed each other on various occasions. Anushka has been spotted wearing Virat's outfits quite often. So, this time around, she stepped out wearing a cool black tank top for her airport look.

She tucked in the top which read Carré, a French word. She wore it with nice olive green pants and white sneakers. Her look is comfy and sporty for travelling. Also, her black hexagon shades are on point!

Check out the photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

As soon as her pictures went viral, several fan clubs immediately shared the picture and video where Virat can be seen wearing the same tank top to his gym.

A post shared by official #viratkohliworldwide (@virat.kohliworldwide) on Apr 23, 2018 at 8:00am PDT

Now, we really like this exchange of clothes. If this doesn't define couple goals then we don't know what will!

On the professional front, Virat is currently busy with the ongoing T20 tournament in the country while Anushka will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Yash Raj Films' 'Sui Dhaaga' a film which promotes Made In India campaign.