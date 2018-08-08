Anushka Sharma trolled for posing with Virat Kohli in Team India group photo shared by BCCI

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma and Indian spinner Virat Kohli ar back in limelight. The actress has been accompanying her husband-cricketer on his tour to UK for test series with England and the couple has been keeping their fans updated by sharing their pictures regularly.

But a recent photo of the duo seems to have upset their fans. The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a picture of the Indian Cricket team at the High Commission of India in London, which also included the actress posing with the group.

In fact, Anushka happens to be the only relative present in the photo. She is married to captain Virat Kohli and was seen standing in the front row in the picture, with the rest of the team members standing on either side of her.

The photo has come amidst an instruction issued by the BCCI to its players to not be distracted by their wives and girlfriends during the ongoing England tour. In fact, the Board had also told players that their spouses or girlfriends would be allowed to stay with them not more than two weeks during the tour exceeding 45 days.

The photo shared by the cricket board has drawn sharp criticism from fans. Some of them even questioned the board for making Anushka standing in the front line while the vice-captain standing much behind. Check out some of the reactions here:

Vice captain is in last row and First Lady of Indian cricket is in front row. These people giving lecture online few days back. @AnushkaSharma — Ali MG (@aliasgarmg) August 7, 2018

Why @BCCI allows someones wife at official tour.... Please confirm Is your team mens are at work or on honeymoon — Nishant (@NishNishantkr) August 7, 2018

Is captain wife more important than vice captain? Where are other players wife's? Don't divide team for the sake of captain or Bollywood please — Sanjay Tank (@SanjaySTank) August 8, 2018

As someone mentioned earlier the vice captain of the Indian cricket team is standing in last row, whereas the captain's wife is in front row. This just looks unprofessional by everyone. — Bharath Aiyanna (@bharathaiyanna) August 7, 2018

Omg__...when Anushka Sharma started playing for indian team??_ — Vani (@Vani66100016) August 7, 2018

Why is Anoushka standing in first row ? If wives are allowed than all players should have them in this pic. Not great signs — Harkamal Sandhu (@sandhuharry80) August 7, 2018

Anushka has been a constant presence by her husband's side during the ongoing tour and has been spotted cheering for him from the stands during the matches. The couple has also been snapped going out for shopping and dining out which raised eyebrows on the social media. The couple got married at a private ceremony in Italy in December last year.