हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tanushree Dutta

Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan react to Tanushree Dutta controversy

The actors were speaking at a press conference

Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan react to Tanushree Dutta controversy
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 'Sui Dhaaga' actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan were asked about the Tanushree Dutta controversy during a press conference which took place to celebrate the success of the film. Anushka said that everybody has the right to put forward their side of the story and we must understand the feelings of the individual. The actress further added that it takes a lot of courage for a woman to come out in the open and talk about such injustice that she has been a victim of.

''If Tanushree has said this after so many years then there must be some truth to it and therefore, instead of commenting on it and giving out opinions on her personality, one must listen to her. A person can talk about injustice until he/she gets justice, I stand with her in this'', said the actress.

Varun was also asked about his opinion on the issue. He said that whenever a woman is being mistreated, it is the responsibility of all people of her team to support her. Varun cited the example of his film and said that in case something like this happened on the sets of his film, he would have definitely come forward to help. The actor also said that we are talking about something that happened in the year 2008. No good would come out of asking for statements, the law of our country is strict and the truth will be out soon.

Tags:
Tanushree DuttaVarun DhawanAnushka Sharma

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close