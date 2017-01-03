Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli have messages for their fans – WATCH video

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli aren’t getting engaged anytime soon but the duo is certainly happy together. The celebrity couple was apparently in Uttarakhand to ring in the New Year. And the two have special messages for their fans.

Both Virat and Anushka posted recorded messages for fans on their social media accounts.

Let’s here in:

Happy 2017 you guys ! . Sorry about the no sound in the last tweet #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/40n6rsGojM — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) 1 January 2017

Happy Happy Happy New Year everybody. Kickstart your year with a good deed. God Bless All #PositiveStart pic.twitter.com/e737iInn69 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 1 January 2017

Virat and Anushka have been in a relationship for long. Last year, the two had apparently taken a break from their relationship and this lead to speculations of a breakup. But the duo put all rumours to rest by getting back together within a few months.