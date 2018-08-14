Anushka Sharma was afraid to play Mamata in 'Sui Dhaaga'

Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma, who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film "Sui Dhaaga", says she was afraid to play the role of Mamata in the movie.

Anushka was present at the trailer launch of her upcoming film along with co-star Varun Dhawan, director-writer Sharat Katariya and producer Maneesh Sharma on Monday.

The actress said she loved the script, but she declined to play the character.

"When Sharat came to me with the script, I was excited to read it. I had seen his previous film and had loved it. When I read 'Sui Dhaaga', I loved the script and what they were trying to do with the story. I loved that Yash Raj was making the film but still, I said no at first.

"I could not understand how I would play this character. I always wanted to challenge myself as an actor but this was differing with my personality on another level. So I was afraid and I told him I don't think I can do this character."

Anushka also says that only reason she agreed to do the film is that the film's director and producer had faith in her.

"Maneesh and Sharat were extremely convinced that I am the right person to play this character. Sharat even visited my house and he told me how he sees the character and why he thinks I am actually the right fit.

"To be honest I went with his faith in me more than my own faith in myself. And I am so happy that I actually did the film and I am so proud that I have played this character," she said.

When asked about her experience learning the craft, she said, "I had a lot of fun while doing embroidery. My Dadi (grandmother) used to work with crochet embroidery and even my mother knew how to do it. She even used to stitch clothes so somewhere I had those memories so when I started doing embroidery, I picked it up very quickly.

"Thanks to 'Sui Dhaaga', we got to learn about these crafts, what skills are required to be a tailor and how difficult it is. Due to working on films like these, your appreciation and value for it increase on another level."

The story of the film is about finding love and respect through self-reliance. It also stars Varun Dhawan.

The film will release on September 28.