Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding

Anushka Sharma welcomes newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to the 'club'—Read tweet

Anushka took to Twitter to extend her wishes to newlyweds

Anushka Sharma welcomes newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to the &#039;club&#039;—Read tweet
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to Twitter to extend her wishes to newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The couple got married at Lake Como, Italy on November 14 in a traditional Konkani wedding ceremony and on November 15 as per Sindhi traditions.

Wishing the newlyweds, Anushka wrote, “Wishing you both a world of happiness and a beautiful journey together. May the love & respect you have in each other, grow leaps and bounds. And welcome to the club @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone”

Deepika and Ranveer shared their wedding pics on social media yesterday. The couple opted for Sabyasachi ensemble for their big day and the pics speak for themselves how happy they are to be together! Wishes have been pouring in for the newlyweds and Ranveer's Mumbai residence has been decorated with lights for their welcome.

Talking about Anushka, the actress tied the knot with Virat Kohli in December last year. The couple got married at Tuscany, Italy and Virushka's wedding pics looked straight out of a fairytale! Ever since then, several celebs have entered matrimony with Ranveer and Deepika becoming the latest to 'join the club'.

Ranveer and Deepika are expected to return to India by the end of this week and will reportedly host two reception parties. One will be in Bengaluru and the other in Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh weddingDeepVeer weddingAnushka SharmaVirat KohlideepveerVirushka

