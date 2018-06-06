हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma wraps up US schedule of Zero, returns to Mumbai — Check out her airport look

Anushka Sharma was at Alabama in the United States for the past one month where she was shooting for Aanand L Rai's film 'Zero' with Shah Rukh Khan. The lady returned to the city and was captured by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport, looking an absolute delight. 

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

Anushka donned a grey top with black pant and white sneakers. She sported the look with minimal makeup. 

Check out her photos: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Though not much has been revealed about Anushka's character in the film, it is speculated that the actress will be essaying the role of a struggling scientist. 

The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. While Shah Rukh will be portraying the role of a 'dwarf' in the film, Kaif's character is that of a diva, who is an alcoholic. 

This is Anushka, Shah Rukh and Katrina's second collaboration after 2012 released 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'. However, if reports are to be believed, the trio do not have a single scene together in the film.

In the meantime, Anushka has recently finished shooting for Sharat Katariya's 'Sui Dhaaga', also starring Varun Dhawan. The film is scheduled for release on 28 September. She will also be seen in a different avatar in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Sanju'. 

Anushka SharmaVirat KohliAnushka ViratShah Rukh KhanKatrina KaifAnushka KatrinaKatrina Shah RukhzeroAnushka airport

