Anushka Sharma's 'Kajra Re' will remind you of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's iconic dance—WATCH

Bollywood songs often leave a deep impact on our minds and some iconic numbers stay with us forever. Similar is the famous track from 'Bunty Aur Babli' featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 20:44
Anushka Sharma&#039;s &#039;Kajra Re&#039; will remind you of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan&#039;s iconic dance—WATCH
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood songs often leave a deep impact on our minds and some iconic numbers stay with us forever. Similar is the famous track from 'Bunty Aur Babli' featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Yes, we are talking about 'Kajra Re' song which was a chartbuster track for the longest time and had Ash dancing beautifully with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Now, a fan club of Anushka Sharma shared a stage performance of the actress where she has danced to Ash's number. We bet you will feel nostalgic after watching Anushka doing a 'Kajra Re'.

Watch here:

 

A post shared by Anushka Sharma(@anushkarsharma) on

TAGS

Anushka SharmaKajra reAishwarya Rai BachchanBollywoodViral video

