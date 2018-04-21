Anushka Sharma's 'old lady' look will blow your mind– See pics

New Delhi: Versatile actress Anushka Sharma, who surprises her fans by her choice of roles, has something different for her fans yet again. A picture in which Anushka is donning an older avatar has gone viral on the internet for all the right reasons.

In a picture shared by a fan club of Anushka, she is seen in an old women avatar which makes us curious about her character in her upcoming flick 'Sui Dhaga' opposite Varun Dhaga. The actress has donned several quirky avatars in the past and it won't surprise us if she decides to appear in an older avatar in her next film.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma who will bring in her 30th birthday on May 1, will reportedly celebrate her birthday in Bengaluru with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli. This would be her first birthday post marriage and we are sure that our captain Virat will make it memorable for her.

Recently, Anushka was spotted cheering for her husband at the match between Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and actor Preity Zinta's Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Their cute display of affection caught everyone's eye.