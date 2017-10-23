Anushka Shetty wishes Prabhas on birthday, gives a thoughtful gift

New Delhi: Baahubali actor Prabhas surprised his fans on his birthday by sharing the first look of his much awaited, upcoming film Saaho. B Town actress Shraddha Kapoor plays the main lead in the film which also marks her South debut.

Actress Anushka Shetty, who also worked with Prabhas in Baahubali was to be a part of Saaho earlier. However, she exited the film, much to disappointment of her fans. However, the actress is a big part of Prabhas' life and her recent birthday gift for the actor proved it!

Rumours were that Anushka and Prabhas are a couple. However, there is no confirmation on this as of now.

As per a Bollywoodlife.com report, Anushka gave a very thoughtful gift to Prabhas on his birthday.

Turns out that Prabhas is fond of watches and knowing his choice, that is exactly what Anushka gave him! A designer watch.

Not only this, she also took time out to write a heart-warming birthday post for the Saaho actor on Instagram.

Here's her Instagram post:

Happy birthday to one of the most wonderful kind person and beloved friend Prabhas...Wishing u all the happiness prosperity health ..always forever ... A post shared by Anushka Shetty (@anushkashettyofficial) on Oct 23, 2017 at 2:32am PDT

The actor turns 39 today and looks vivacious in his new Saaho avatar. The movie will hit the theaters in 2018.

Here's wishing the much talented actor a very happy birthday!