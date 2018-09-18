हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Apache Indian announces 'Punjabi Girl' feat Raftaar

Mumbai: Birmingham-born musician Steven Kapur, famously known as Apache Indian, has announced a new track titled "Punjabi girl", featuring rapper Raftaar.

Apache, 50, is popular for numbers like "Boom shack-a-lak", "Movie over India" and "Chok there".

"Punjabi girl" features Apache dropping Punjabi lyrics to an uplifting dancehall melody composed and produced by Charlie Hype. Incorporated throughout the track are rap verses sung by Raftaar.

"Raftaar's lyrics and vocal delivery on the song adds a magic sprinkling that gives it yet another Hindi/Bollywood twist. We are also working on another track that I will feature on for him. Bless up Raftaar for his contribution," Apache said in statement.

"Punjabi girl" and its album "On The Weekend" releases on September 28.

Apache Indian shot to fame fusing bhangra, Jamaican and English music cultures, and his style hugely impacted how dance music would be created over the years to come.

