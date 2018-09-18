हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti Khurrana to play Parineeti's childhood friend in Jabariya Jodi?

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, who rose to fame with his stint in Dangal, is all set to play Parineeti's childhood friend and neighbour in Prashant Singh’s directorial debut, Jabariya Jodi. The actor will join the Jabariya Jodi cast in Lucknow.

Aparshakti Khurrana to play Parineeti&#039;s childhood friend in Jabariya Jodi?

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, who rose to fame with his stint in Dangal, is all set to play Parineeti's childhood friend and neighbour in Prashant Singh’s directorial debut, Jabariya Jodi. The actor will join the Jabariya Jodi cast in Lucknow.

Talking about his character, Aparshakti said, "I play Parineeti’s neighbour and childhood friend who is in love with her. It is unconditional, and everything in his life revolves around her. We have just started shooting and I am looking forward to more."

Apart from shooting in the City of Nawabs, the whole cast of Jabariya Jodi is also exploring the city. They were also seen binging on the city's famous kebabs and phirnis.

Previously, Parineeti Chopra and Siddharth Malhotra, took to social media to announce the movie, with the release of posters. In one of the posters, Parineeti and Sidharth, the lead stars of the film, impressed the audience with their smug look of successfully kidnapping a groom. 

Jabariya Jodi is based on Bihar’s pakadwa vivaah (kidnapping the groom to get him forcibly married).

Starring Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood  Gopal Dutt  Javed Jaffrey and Chandan Roy Sanyal, 'Jabariya Jodi boasts of an interesting star cast.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, Jabariya Jodi directed by Prashant Singh is slated to release next year

