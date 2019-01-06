AR Rahman turns 52, music industry terms him its 'inspiration'

Mumbai: As composer-singer A.R. Rahman turned 52 on Sunday, several members from the Indian music industry wished their "inspiration", love and happiness.

The music maestro has been wooing audiences for over three decades with his soulfoul and dance songs like "Tu hi re", "Urvasi Urvasi" and "Jai ho".

Many Indian artistes took to Twitter to shower the Oscar and Grammy winner with birthday wishes. Here's what some of them tweeted:

Neeti Mohan: Dearest Sir, wishing you a very happy birthday. It is such an honour to know you! Ten years of being a part of your band has taught me not only about music but lessons on life. Thank you for the music and being the best mentor. More peace, good health and success to you.

Shreya Ghoshal: Wishing you a very happy birthday Sir! May you have a very happy, healthy, blessed year ahead.

Anil Kapoor: Wishing the infinitely talented guru of timeless music a very happy birthday! May your musical magic continue to win hearts and souls for years to come.

Shweta Pandit: Dear Sir, on your birthday, sending you wishes for continued unparalleled musical creations, constantly raising the bar. Thank you for being so incredibly honest and keeping yourself so real. You have been my guardian angel and my guru for life. Thank you for your magic.

Bejoy Nambiar: Happy birthday Sir. Not a single day goes by wthout listening to your music. You always were and always will be an inspiration.

Harshdeep Kaur: Happy birthday Sir. My musical journey would have been incomplete without you.

Daler Mehndi: Wishing you a very happy birthday! May you have a very happy, healthy, blessed year ahead.

Anirudh Ravichander: Happy birthday to the Mozart of Madras.

Amit Trivedi: Dear Sir, wishing you a very happy birthday. I wish for you to have a successful year ahead and you continue to inspire us with your music. Lots of love.

Saasha Tirupati: I thank God every day for you existing. Happy Birthday, Sir.

Shalmali Kholgade: The world is grateful for today, for you were born! Thank you for all the music you've given us over the years. Happy Birthday Sir.

Aditi Rao Hydari: Happy birthday to you Sir. May your year be filled with love and music. Thank you for sharing your Sufi soul with us.

Santosh Narayan: Happy birthday to one of the most inventive composers of all time! Love you and your spectacular journey in music and spirituality Sir.