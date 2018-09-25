हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan to marry Giorgia Andriani next year?

The duo is often seen together but has not spoken anything about their relationship in public as yet.

New Delhi: Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani are likely to get married next year. Rumours are rife that soon wedding bells will ring in for the alleged couple and the Khandaan has given its consent.

According to Spotboye.com, a source told them that both Arbaaz and Giorgia's families approve of the relationship and looks like the duo will take the next step soon. They will reportedly have a court marriage next year. It is going to be a close-knit affair with just family and friends in attendance. However, the date has not been finalised.

Arbaaz and Giorgia have been spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions. Recently, Giorgia attended Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Arpita Khan Sharma's residence.

He was recently spotted with his rumoured ladylove at Pali Hill cafe in Bandra. The duo was also seen bonding big time with Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak at Sanjay Kapoor's bash held some time back.

