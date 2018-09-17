हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan to marry rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani?

The duo is often spotted hanging out together but has not spoken anything about their relationship in public as yet.

Arbaaz Khan to marry rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani?

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan has been in the news both for personal and professional reasons. The Khan parivaar is a perfect example of what sticking together with each other through thick and thin actually means. So, when Arbaaz and Malaika headed for a separation, family and friends backed them.

The two continue to stay friends and are often seen hanging out with each other and son Arhaan Khan. Arbaaz meanwhile has been reportedly dating Giorgia Andriani. He was recently spotted with his rumoured ladylove at Pali Hill cafe in Bandra. The duo was also seen bonding big time with Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak at Sanjay Kapoor's bash held some time back.

According to a report in Mid-Day.com, the actor-producer is reportedly planning to take the big step and tie the knot with Giorgia. The rumoured ladylove also accompanied him to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations held at Arpita Khan Sharma's residence.

The duo is often spotted hanging out together but has not spoken anything about their relationship in public as yet.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

