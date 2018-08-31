हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ahaan Panday

Are Ahaan Panday and Manushi Chhillar the new friends in Bollywood?

Ahaan is Chunky Panday’s businessman brother Chikki Panday and fitness expert-author Deanne Panday’s son. 

Pic courtesy: @ahaanpandayy, @manushi_chhillar (Instagram)

Mumbai: Chunky Panday's nephew Ahaan Panday, who is yet to make his Bollywood debut, already has a huge fan following. The young and handsome Junior Panday is very popular on social media and has displayed his acting prowess by posting videos of Instagram.

If the latest reports are anything to go by, Panday and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar are the new friends in Bollywood. According to a report in DNA, Manushi and Ahaan have been hanging out together frequently.

"Ahaan and Manushi, who hang out with the same bunch of friends, bonded at a common buddy’s party. Since then, they have stayed in touch and have become the best of friends. In fact, Ahaan was even present to ring in Manushi’s birthday earlier this year (May 14)," DNA quoted a source as saying.

For the unversed, Ahaan is Chunky Panday’s businessman brother Chikki Panday and fitness expert-author Deanne Panday’s son. He has reportedly bagged a three-film deal with a big banner and is gearing up for his Bollywood debut. Manushi too has plans to join the league of beauty queens who have pursued a career in acting.

So will we get to see Ahaan and Manushi is a film together? We will have to wait and watch.

Ahaan PandayManushi ChhillarMiss World 2017Chunky PandayBollywood

