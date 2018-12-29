Ariana Grande cancels concert due to health issues

Los Angeles: Singer Ariana Grande has cancelled her New Years Eve weekend concert in Las Vegas due to "health issues".

The singer shared the update on Friday.

"Vegas, I'm currently working through some health issues and am beyond sorry I won't be able to see you this weekend," she wrote on her Instagram story.

"I love you and so look forward to seeing you and making it up to you next year."

Grande was scheduled for performing on December 29 at the Cosmopolitan's Chelsea Theatre -- her first full performance since both the death of former boyfriend Mac Miller and her break-up with Pete Davidson.

TMZ was first with news of the cancellation, reporting that she had been battling bronchitis all week and was not expected to recover in time for the show.

The Cosmopolitan also confirmed in a statement that the concert was off "due to unforeseeable health reasons", adding that they expected to reschedule the date but were offering full refunds in the meantime.