Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande chops off signature ponytail

Singer Ariana Grande has had her famous high ponytail chopped off, and now sports a shorter hairdo.

Ariana Grande chops off signature ponytail

Los Angeles: Singer Ariana Grande has had her famous high ponytail chopped off, and now sports a shorter hairdo.

The new look went down well with a majority of the "God is a woman" hitmaker`s fans and her showbiz friends, including fellow pop star Demi Lovato, who took the time to comment on the image, writing: "Cutie."

The "Dangerous woman" hitmaker had earlier said her ponytail made her feel like a "Victoria`s Secret Angel", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Although her style has gone through "an evolution", she admitted she felt comfortable with the look and compared it to the feeling the Victoria`s Secret models must get when they put their Angel wings on.

She said: "The pony has also gone through an evolution, and I`m proud of that, old pony? I don`t know if she`s that girl. But new pony? I like her. I mean, it`s like a Victoria Secret angel without angel wings. It`s still her without them, but when she`s with them it`s like, `Ohh, I get it, she`s an angel.`"

Ariana Grande God is a woman Demi Lovato

