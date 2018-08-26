हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande defends fiance Pete Davidson

Singer Ariana Grande has come out in support of her fiance and actor Pete Davidson, who was mocked for his looks.

Ariana Grande defends fiance Pete Davidson

Los Angeles: Singer Ariana Grande has come out in support of her fiance and actor Pete Davidson, who was mocked for his looks.

He was mocked by a satirical sports blog Barstool Sports for his looks.

Grande took to her Twitter to express her anger over the blog for saying that the comedian has "b***h*le eyes", reports eonline.com. 

Granade tweeted: "You all do know that this man has an auto immune disease... right? Like you do understand what you are doing when you do this right? Just want to make sure." 

Grande and Davidson's engagement was confirmed in June amid a whirlwind, highly publicised romance. The two continue to share an affectionate message on social media, as well as photographs and videos of each other.

Tags:
Ariana GrandePete DavidsonBarstool Sports

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close