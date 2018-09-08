Ariana Grande disables Instagram comments after Miller's death

Los Angeles: Singer Ariana Grande has disabled Instagram comments after fans started blaming her for her former boyfriend and rapper Mac Miller's death.

The rapper died at the age of 26 on Friday. Some fans were quick to blame Grande, who announced her split from Miller in May after nearly two years together, for his sudden death.

A source told etonline.com that Grande is "devastated" by the tragic news of Miller's death.

"Although the two ended their relationship, Ariana always shared a deep connection with Mac and wanted nothing but the best for him," the source added of the former couple.

"Ariana is very upset."

Another source said Grande is heartbroken, adding: "Despite their split, Ariana had always been supportive of his sobriety".

Grande and Miller were first romantically linked in August 2016 and released several songs together, including "The way" and "My favourite part".

Following their split earlier this year, Grande took to Instagram to address the break-up.

"This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favourite people on the planet Malcolm McCormick (Miller)," the 24-year-old singer wrote at the time.

"I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us."

"Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it's not you. I can't wait to know and support you forever and I'm so proud of you!"

However, following Miller's arrest on a DUI charge later that month, the singer addressed the rapper's struggles with sobriety on Twitter, in response to a social media user who wrote: "Mac Miller totalling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood."

Grande gave a lengthy response, calling her relationship with the rapper, and his sobriety, "toxic".