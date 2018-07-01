हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande gets a tattoo dedicated to fiance Pete Davidson's dad who died on 9/11

Singer Ariana Grande has honoured fiance Pete Davidson's father, Scott Davidson, who was killed on 9/11, with the help of a tattoo.

Ariana Grande gets a tattoo dedicated to fiance Pete Davidson&#039;s dad who died on 9/11
Image courtesy: Youtube Grab

Los Angeles: Singer Ariana Grande has honoured fiance Pete Davidson's father, Scott Davidson, who was killed on 9/11, with the help of a tattoo.

The 25-year-old singer sported a new tattoo on her foot of the numbers "8418," which is the badge number worn by the late New York City firefighter who died in 2001 during the Twin Tower attacks. 

Davidson, 24, has the same tribute to his father, sporting an 8418 tattoo on his left arm.

Last month, Davidson got two tattoos in honour of the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer: a black bunny ears mask ? inspired by the artwork from the singer's 'Dangerous Woman' album, behind his ear and Grande's initials on his thumb. 

