Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande pays tribute to Mac Miller

  Singer Ariana Grande paid tribute to her former beau, rapper Mac Miller, who died at age 26 earlier this week, with a touching photograph.

Los Angeles:  Singer Ariana Grande paid tribute to her former beau, rapper Mac Miller, who died at age 26 earlier this week, with a touching photograph.

Grande took to Instagram on Saturday -- a day after Mac Miller, whom she dated for two years, died of an apparent drug overdose -- and posted the simple photograph in which the rapper is seen sitting on grass, looking up at the camera. A pair of sneakers, presumably Grande's, are visible in the lower part of the photo, reports variety.com.

The post had no caption.

Grande reportedly disabled comments on her Instagram page Friday after trolls blamed her recent engagement to Pete Davidson for Miller's death.

The two were friends and collaborators for years - first working together on Grande's hit "The Way" - before officially becoming a couple in 2016. 

They performed together at Grande's One Love Manchester concert in May last year - a benefit for people injured during the terrorist attack on her concert in the city - and were seen together in March at Madonna's Oscar afterparty.

However, reports say they split the following month. While conflicting schedules were blamed, reports emerged that Grande was concerned over Miller's substance abuse. He was arrested for DUI the following month.

