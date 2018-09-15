हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande shares emotional Instagram post about ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death—Watch

This is the first time that Ariana has commented on Miller's death

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Pop singer Ariana Grande took to Instagram on Saturday to post an emotional post, paying tribute to ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. This is the first time that Ariana has commented on Miller's death and the video along with the message will move you to tears.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Along with the video, Ariana writes, “i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. Rest.”

Miller, 26, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, was found unresponsive in his home in the Studio City neighbourhood on September 8. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Miller had long suffered from substance abuse and was even vocal about it. In his deeply personal 2014 mixtape "Faces", the rapper had addressed his drug addiction.

Miller went through a well-publicised break-up with Grande earlier this year.

(With PTI Inputs)

Ariana GrandeMac MillerMac Miller death

