Ariana Grande pulls out of another event

mAc miller dead

Ariana and Miller dated for two-and-a-half years before ending their relationship in the spring of 2018.

Washington: Ariana Grande has withdrawn from yet another scheduled performance as she is still trying to overcome her personal turmoil after Mac Miller`s death. The `Get Well Soon` singer was supposed to make her first onstage appearance on Saturday after staying away from the limelight since the death of her ex-boyfriend. 

Grande was due to perform at F--k Cancer`s inaugural Barbara Berlanti Heroes fundraising gala, according to E! Online.

Confirming the news, Grande`s manager Scooter Braun said, "Someone I`m very close to was supposed to come to sing for you today, and because of things that she`s going through, she couldn`t be here today."
Scooter further revealed that he has now arranged for The Daily Show host Trevor Noah to perform in place of the `No Tears Left To Cry` singer. On September 7, Mac Miller passed away, reportedly, after a possible drug overdose in California. 

Earlier this month, the singer skipped the 2018 Emmy awards besides also dropping out of the `Saturday Night Live` season 44 premiere.
Grande, a little while back, took to her Twitter handle to share with her fans that she was having 'a tough month'. 'Can I pls have one okay day. just one. pls', she wrote. She later added that she was 'so tired'.

 

