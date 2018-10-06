Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor shoot for Koffee With Karan season 6-Pic proof

New Delhi: The famous Kapoor siblings Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor have shot for their Koffee With Karan episode. This would be the first time the duo will appear on a show together.

Sharing their picture on Instagram, Karan wrote, "The #koffeewithkaran sibling episode! Was so lovely to chat with this hysterical brother-sister duo!!! @arjunkapoor @janhvikapoor."

Janhvi too shared a picture from the set and wrote, "With the Koffee legend @arjunkapoor

Thank you @karanjohar for having us!! So much fun."

Both Arjun and Janhvi share a great rapport and it would interesting to see them together on Karan's couch.

Although Karan shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, who will reportedly be the first guests on Karan's talk show.

Earlier, Karan had announced that Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are going to be the first guests of the season six.

Last year, Karan's show gave birth to the never-ending nepotism debate. All hell broke loose when Kangana accused Karan of being the 'flagbearer of nepotism' on national television. There was a lot of mud-slinging post the episode was aired but soon Karan and Kangana were seen together at an event which suggests that they have now buried the hatchet.

Koffee with Karan starts from October 21.