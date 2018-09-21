हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra 'Bhare Bazaar' garners more than 14 million views

Popular Bollywood rapper Baadshah's first association with the super-hit Jodi Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra for Namaste England's 'Bhare Bazaar' has taken Youtube by storm.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra &#039;Bhare Bazaar&#039; garners more than 14 million views

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood rapper Baadshah's first association with the super-hit Jodi Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra for Namaste England's 'Bhare Bazaar' has taken Youtube by storm.

'Bhare Bazaar' has garnered more than 124 million views on YouTube in just 48 hours. Watch the video here:

Parineeti, who made her debut with Yash Raj Films' 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl' starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in 2011, was paired with Arjun Kapoor in his debut film Ishaqzaade in 2012. 

The two actors shared magical chemistry on screen and made a million hearts skip a beat.

'Namaste England' is not a sequel to 'Namastey London' starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.  It is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 19, 2018.

Apart from 'Namaste England', this jodi will also be seen in Dibaker Banerji's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'.

Interestingly, reports suggest that Arjun's grandmother is so fond of Arjun and Parineeti's on-screen chemistry that she wants the two to marry in real life. Arjun and Parineeti look extremely good together and it will be interesting to see how Arjun and Parineeti's on-screen chemistry translates off-screen.

Tags:
Arjun KapoorParineeti ChopraBaadshahbhare bazarNamaste England

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close