Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor and 'Veeres' Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor chill in London- Watch

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram to share a picture with 'Veere Di Wedding' girls Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is currently busy shooting Namaste England with Parineeti Chopra, had a gala time with the 'Veeres' Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor in London. Recently, the actor shared a picture in which he is seen having the time of his life surrounded by the pretty ladies of B-town

Arjun took a selfie of the Kapoor girls and immediately posted it on Instagram and captioned it,"In great company !!! #londonsummer with the Veere s & @samyuktanair of course... #bebokillingit and the #kapoorsisters killing it..."

In another video shared by Rhea Kapoor on her Insta stories, the Kapoor girls are seen binging on Pizza while the Kapoor lad can be seen flaunting his "expensive" sunglasses.

 

 

Kareena and Sonam's latest outing 'Veere Di Wedding' is on a record-breaking spree at the box office. The film has minted over  Rs 45.25 crore in just six days and will hopefully enter the Rs 100 crore club by the end of next week. The film also stars Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas in pivotal roles.

Arjun, on the other hand, is prepping for Vipul Amrutal Shah's 'Namaste England' which also stars Parineeti Chopra. 'Namaste England' is a story about two individuals Jasmeet and Param and their journey. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris and Brussels and finally to London. 

Produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, ‘Namaste England’ is scheduled to hit the theatres this Dusshera.

