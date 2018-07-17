हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janhvi Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor begins countdown for sister Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak, shares photo

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, 'Dhadak' is the remake of the 2016 Marathi language film 'Sairat' and is set to hit screens on July 20.

Arjun Kapoor begins countdown for sister Janhvi Kapoor&#039;s Dhadak, shares photo
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: It appears like brother Arjun Kapoor is all excited and geared up to watch Janhvi Kapoor's debut flick 'Dhadak' which hits theatres this Friday. With just three days left to the release of the film, Arjun took to his Instagram to share a story in which he is seen giving an 'OMG' reaction to the countdown. 

In the Instagram story, Arjun appears with a funny expression on his face while there a caption on the top that reads, "#dhadak release in just over 72 hours !!!! #saywhat !!!." 

Arjun Kapoor

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, 'Dhadak' is the remake of the 2016 Marathi language film 'Sairat'. It has been produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios and stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles. The story is a take on caste differences prevalent in Indian society.

It is to be noted that both Arjun missed the first cast and crew screening of the film as the actor was busy shooting for his film abroad. However, Arjun will be returning back on July 18 and therefore will catch the film only later.

Recently, Arjun and Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor saw the film after which he got quite emotional. "He got quite emotional. He is very happy and liked the film very much. He is very proud of me and I hope to make other people happy through my work," Janhvi told Zee News. 

Ishaan Khatter, who is Shahid Kapoor's brother also said that Shahid liked the trailer very much and said that the film is good for Ishaan's career. Both Janhvi and Ishaan are restless as well as excited for the film. 

