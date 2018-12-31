Arjun Kapoor bids an emotional goodbye to 2018—Read

New Delhi: As end is near for the year 2018, bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor penned a heartfelt note on Instagram thanking the year gone by. The actor thanked his family, friends, fans and the media for the various roles they played in his life and promised to be more 'active & interactive' in the upcoming year.

Check out his post here:

Arjun wrote, “Rolling my sleeves up & looking straight at you 2019 !!! 2018 is done and here we go 2019... thank you for teaching me so much 2018 I will never be the same again... the highs & lows the good & the bad it all taught me one thing life is more about living in the present being happy grateful & enjoying what I have worked so hard for... my family has been so amazing they give me strength, my friends as always have stood by me no mater what, the media has been gracious & understanding & my fans have given me the strength needed to fall 7 times & get up 8 because that’s life. Promise to be more active & interactive with all of you in the coming year...enjoy the holidays wish u a happy new year everyone be safe & be happy... - @rohanshrestha”

Arjun has been in limelight recently owing to his alleged relationship with Malaika Arora. The two are often spotted together and their social media banters tell us there is more than what meets the eye.

In the meantime, adding another spark to the gossip, Malaika was on Sunday evening papped while she was making an entry at her rumoured beau's place. The actress was wearing a black sweatshirt and had her hair tied into a messy bun. She was sans any makeup and was captured sitting inside her car.

The duo, who continues to not speak anything about their relationship, has been making public appearances together at several events lately. A month back, the 'Tevar' actor appeared on 'Koffee with Karan' with his sister Janhvi Kapoor and he didn't shy away from admitting that he is not single. Arjun also opened up about how he wasn't initially ready for settling down but is now open to marriage.